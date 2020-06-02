Theodore W. "Teddy" Wells
1987 - 2020
Theodore W. "Teddy" Wells, age 32 of DuBois, PA died Saturday, May 30, 2020 as the result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

Born on July 20, 1987, in DuBois, PA, he was the son of Robert "Red" and Pauline "Polly" (Charnick) Wells. They survive.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 2-4 PM & 6-8 PM from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.

A private service will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from the funeral home with Pastor Terry Felt officiating.

Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.

Published in Gant Daily from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
JUN
3
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
