Theresa "Tess' Hansel, 85, of Houtzdale died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
She was born June 21, 1934 in Tubs Crossing to the late Andrew H. and Margaret K. (Trella) Kitko.
She will be dearly missed by a daughter, Connie Wolf and her husband, Eric of Treasure Lake and a son, Stephen Hansel and his wife, Judy of Houtzdale.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Christ the King Parish, Houtzdale, with Fr. Justin Pino as celebrant. Burial will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Ramey.
Published in Gant Daily from Sept. 15 to Sept. 18, 2019