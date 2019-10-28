|
Theresa J. Ashcroft, 56, of the Mountain Laurel Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield, and formerly of Philipsburg and Osceola Mills, died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at the center.
Born Jan. 23, 1963 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of Allen and Kay (Vincer) Ashcroft, who survive in Philipsburg.
A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills, with Deacon Dennis Socash officiating.
Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills.
Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 and again from 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 until the hour of service at the funeral home.
