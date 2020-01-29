Home

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville
300 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
(814) 236-2872
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville
300 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville
300 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
Theresa Marie Walburn


1928 - 2020
Theresa Marie Walburn Obituary
Theresa Marie Walburn, 90, of Dallastown and formerly of Grampian, died Sunday, Jan. 26. 2020.

She was born Sept. 4, 1928, the daughter of Leon Elvin (Dutch) Weber and Cecilia (McKendrick) Weber.

Surviving are her daughter, Barbara and her husband, Ed Titanish of Stewartstown, Pa., and a son, Michael and his wife, Wendy (McKee) of Dallastown.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville. Officiating the service will be her nephew, the Rev. Casey Spencer. Burial will be in the Friends Cemetery of Grampian

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Jan. 29 to Feb. 1, 2020
