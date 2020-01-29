|
Theresa Marie Walburn, 90, of Dallastown and formerly of Grampian, died Sunday, Jan. 26. 2020.
She was born Sept. 4, 1928, the daughter of Leon Elvin (Dutch) Weber and Cecilia (McKendrick) Weber.
Surviving are her daughter, Barbara and her husband, Ed Titanish of Stewartstown, Pa., and a son, Michael and his wife, Wendy (McKee) of Dallastown.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville. Officiating the service will be her nephew, the Rev. Casey Spencer. Burial will be in the Friends Cemetery of Grampian
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Jan. 29 to Feb. 1, 2020