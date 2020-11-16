1/
Theresa "Tess" (O'Neill) McEnteer
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Teresa "Tess" O'Neill McEnteer, age 93 of DuBois, PA died Sunday, November 15, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born on October 12, 1927 in Windber, PA, she was the daughter of the late Patrick & Margaret (White) O'Neill.

Tess was the last surviving member of her immediate family. She was preceded in death by a sister (Peggy Egan) and 3 brothers (James, Patrick, & Charles O'Neill).

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 3 – 6 p.m. from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. Social distancing requirements will be followed and masks are required.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 10 a.m. from St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved