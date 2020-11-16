Teresa "Tess" O'Neill McEnteer, age 93 of DuBois, PA died Sunday, November 15, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.



Born on October 12, 1927 in Windber, PA, she was the daughter of the late Patrick & Margaret (White) O'Neill.



Tess was the last surviving member of her immediate family. She was preceded in death by a sister (Peggy Egan) and 3 brothers (James, Patrick, & Charles O'Neill).



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 3 – 6 p.m. from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. Social distancing requirements will be followed and masks are required.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 10 a.m. from St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.





