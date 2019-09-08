|
Thomas A. Henry, 74, of Clearfield passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at his home.
He was born Sept. 28, 1944 in Clearfield, the son of the late Edgar and Ellen (Gearhart) Henry.
On March 4, 1977, he married Kathy (English) Henry, who survives.
He graduated from the Clearfield Area High School in 1962. He was involved in the Clearfield Future Farmers of America Chapter while he was in high school.
He was the owner of Henry Farms until his retirement in 2016; he was the fourth generation of Henry Farms. His pride and joy was to grow and sell his famous Henry sweet corn.
Over the years, he was involved with the Farm Service Agency, County Committee, FFA Committee, Agway Committee and Farm Bureau. Also, he was a former Dairy Farmers of America member.
For many years, he competed in tractor-driving contests. He was a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge No. 540 and Curwensville Vets.
He's survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Kathy (English) Henry; his three children, Michael Henry and his wife, Shannon of Curwensville, Valerie Henry of Clearfield and Betsy Durandetta and her husband, Shay of Olanta; four grandchildren, Kyra Henry, Dylan Henry, Ashley (Robert) Shearer and Megan Durandetta; and a sister, Virginia (David) Chittister of Lebanon.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Vicki Henry.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. with Pastor Gary Jewart officiating.
Burial will be in Crown Crest Memorial Park.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. An additional hour of viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the hour of services Tuesday.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc.
To send online tributes, please go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.
Published in Gant Daily from Sept. 8 to Sept. 10, 2019