Thomas C. Andrulonis, 86, of DuBois died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.



Born Nov. 24, 1933 in Nanticoke, Pa., he was the son of the late Anthony and Cecelia (Sosinski) Andrulonis.



On July 14, 1956, he married his wife of 64 years, Marilyn (Heath) Andrulonis, who survives along with five children, Timothy Andrulonis and his wife, Jackie of DuBois, Cheryl Gallus and her husband, Martyn of Louisville, Ky., Danny Andrulonis and his wife, Lisa of Lebanon, Pa., Edward Andrulonis of DuBois, and Barry Andrulonis and his wife, Sue of DuBois.



Friends will be received from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. Social distancing requirements and use of a mask will be followed.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at the St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.



Burial will follow in St. Michael Cemetery where full military honors will be accorded by the members of the DuBois Area Honor Guard.



