Thomas Delia, 68, of DuBois died Friday, May 31, 2019 at Nelson's Golden Years.
Born March 31,1951 in Brockport, he was the son of the late Joeffrey and Josephine (Carlini) Delia.
On April 16, 1977, he married Debra (Palmer) Zavatsky Delia, and she survives along with two sons, Raymond Zavatsky and his wife, Debbie of Spring Grove, Pa., and Matthew Delia and his wife, Cathy of Sykesville, Md., and one daughter, Diane London and her husband, Jeffrey of DuBois.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer officiating.
Burial will be in St. Catherine Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from May 31 to June 3, 2019
