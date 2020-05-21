Thomas DuFour 97, of Houtzdale, died peacefully May 19, 2020 at the Hollidaysburg Veterans Home, Duncansville.



Born April 12, 1923 in Atlantic, rural Houtzdale, he was a son of the late Alexander and Sarah (Finney) DuFour.



After graduating from Madera High School he was drafted in the United States Army.



He served three years fighting in WW II. He was a D Day Normandy survivor. He landed on Omaha Beach and was a purple heart recipient being wounded in action.



After returning home he married the former Muriel E. Eckberg, who preceded him in death on December 30, 1974. He later married Florence I Jarrett DuFour who preceded him in death on February 7, 2019.



A private service officiated by Rev. Robert Ford will be held for the immediate family.



Interment will be in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Brisbin.



