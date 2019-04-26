Thomas E. Mohney, 88, of Clearfield died Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Mountain Laurel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield.



He was born Feb. 12, 1931 in Clearfield, a son of the late Donald and Susan (Burchfield) Mohney.



Mr. Mohney retired from the U.S. Air Force in July of 1968 after serving this country for 20 years. He then was employed at Beckwith Machinery, Clearfield, for 20 years.



He graduated from the Clearfield High School in 1948 and was an avid outdoorsman. He attended Tri-County Church, DuBois, and was a member of the American Legion John Lewis Shade Post No. 6, Clearfield.



He is survived by his four children, Daniel J. Mohney and his wife, Cindy of Clearfield, Martin J. Mohney of East Lyme, Conn., Thomas L. Mohney and his wife, Tammy of Bigler and Tammy J. Mohney and her significant other, Kenny Radzieta of Clearfield; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine C. (Rancik) Mohney, on Dec. 9, 1981.



He was also preceded in death by nine siblings, John P. Mohney, Margaret Louise Mohney, Edith Burchfield Mohney, William F. Mohney, Robert James Mohney, Mary Jane Mohney, James Donald Mohney, Richard Allen Mohney and Alice Elizabeth Mohney.



A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield, with Pastor Anthony Caiola officiating.



Friends will be received from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.



Military honors will be accorded at the funeral home by the Clearfield Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion Honor Guard.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Village of Hope, c/o Mature Resources Foundation, 103 N. Front St., Clearfield, PA 16830 or to the Clearfield SPCA, 275 21st St., Clearfield, PA 16830.



To sign the online guestbook, please go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.