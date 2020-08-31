Thomas E. Rudy December 14, 1950 – August 28, 2020 died at his residence in Kylertown, PA.



He was the Son of the late Clair Allen Rudy & Mabel Sunday Rudy.



Tom was born in Bellefonte, PA and was raised in a loving family at their country home in Pennsylvania Furnace, PA. This childhood framed his values and view of the world and was always proud of his early life there. Tom attended State College Area High School. He served in the U.S. Army 1970-1971. Tom was a building contractor, by trade, and never shied away from hard work. He enjoyed hunting and being in the great outdoors. He was a gentle man yet great strength who endured many trials.



He especially loved his children and grandchildren and spending time with them. Sons, Paul Rudy (Sherri) of Drifting, PA and Carl Rudy of Philipsburg, PA. Tom's grandchildren: Toxey Rudy, Laela Rudy and Kiah Rudy of Drifting, PA. Also, daughters of his heart: Melanie Reitz of Morrisdale, PA; April Shimmel of Trout Run, PA; Betsy Samsel of Clearfield, PA.



Also surviving are siblings Dean Rudy; Kitty (Barry) Stoner; Barb (Buddy) Daughenbaugh of Port Matilda, PA; Terry (Betty) Rudy of Warriors Mark, PA; Dan (Kim) Rudy of Pennsylvania Furnace, PA and brother-in-law Guy Naugle of York, PA. As well many nieces and nephews.



His loving companion Shirley Bush Cartwright passed away June 13, 2020.



Preceded in death by his Parents, a brother, Donald Clair Rudy, a sister, Louise Rudy Naugle and sister in law, Linda Woodring Rudy.



There will be no public visitation.



Services will be held at the convenience of the family.



Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.

