Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beezer-Heath Funeral Home
719 E. Spruce St.
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-4310
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas G. "Tom" Edwards


1948 - 2019
Send Flowers
Thomas G. "Tom" Edwards Obituary
Thomas G. "Tom" Edwards, 71, of Philipsburg died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at his residence.

He was born Dec. 16, 1948 in Philipsburg, a son of the late Donald I. and Florence E. (Wood) Edwards.

He's survived by one daughter, Alicelyn McGovern and her husband, Adam of Bellefonte.

The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg.

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge No. 1173 will conduct a memorial service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14 at the funeral home.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -