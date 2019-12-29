|
Thomas G. "Tom" Edwards, 71, of Philipsburg died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at his residence.
He was born Dec. 16, 1948 in Philipsburg, a son of the late Donald I. and Florence E. (Wood) Edwards.
He's survived by one daughter, Alicelyn McGovern and her husband, Adam of Bellefonte.
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg.
The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge No. 1173 will conduct a memorial service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14 at the funeral home.
