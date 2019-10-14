Home

Thomas G. "Ralph" Folmar


1953 - 2019
Thomas G. "Ralph" Folmar Obituary
Thomas G. "Ralph" Folmar, 66, passed away Oct. 11, 2019 in Ocala, Fla.

Born Sept. 4, 1953 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Gerald and Josephine Folmar. He resided in Hyde most of his life.

Mr. Folmar worked many years as an equipment operator in the coal industry.

Private services will be held at a later date. The Newcomer - S. Seminole Chapel is assisting the family.

To share your memories or leave a special condolence message for his family, please visit the Newcomer - S. Seminole Chapel – online and click the Share Memories button.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019
