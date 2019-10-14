|
Thomas G. "Ralph" Folmar, 66, passed away Oct. 11, 2019 in Ocala, Fla.
Born Sept. 4, 1953 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Gerald and Josephine Folmar. He resided in Hyde most of his life.
Mr. Folmar worked many years as an equipment operator in the coal industry.
Private services will be held at a later date. The Newcomer - S. Seminole Chapel is assisting the family.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019