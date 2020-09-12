Thomas J. Earnest, 72, of Osceola Mills, PA died on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at his home.



Born on June 25, 1948 in Osceola Mills, PA he was the son of the late Adam J. and Martha B. (Cartwright) Earnest. He married Elizabeth "Betty Jo" (Culp) Earnest on September 30, 1967 in Philipsburg, PA: she survives at home.



The Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills, PA: with Pastor Stephen Durr officiating. Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills, PA.



Visitation will be on Monday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home and on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to funeral time at the funeral home.

