Thomas Jason "Tucker" Pearce
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas "Tucker" Jason Pearce, age 48 of Kylertown, went to be with the Lord on Friday evening, June 12, 2020, at his residence.

Born July 21, 1971 in Bellefonte, he was the son of the late Thomas L. Pearce who preceded him in death in 1995 and Rosemarie (Cowder) Pearce, who survives in Kylertown.

Along with his mother, he is survived by a daughter Taylor R. Pearce, Kylertown; and his siblings, Beth Holowecky, and husband Allen, FL; Laura Patterson and husband Ron, NC; and Melissa Harpster and husband Rob, FL.

Thomas was a member of and worked for B.A.C., Local 5, Harrisburg, PA.

There will be no public visitation.

A public memorial mass will be announced at a later date with Father David A. Perry, Jr. as celebrant.

Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from Jun. 15 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved