Thomas "Tucker" Jason Pearce, age 48 of Kylertown, went to be with the Lord on Friday evening, June 12, 2020, at his residence.



Born July 21, 1971 in Bellefonte, he was the son of the late Thomas L. Pearce who preceded him in death in 1995 and Rosemarie (Cowder) Pearce, who survives in Kylertown.



Along with his mother, he is survived by a daughter Taylor R. Pearce, Kylertown; and his siblings, Beth Holowecky, and husband Allen, FL; Laura Patterson and husband Ron, NC; and Melissa Harpster and husband Rob, FL.



Thomas was a member of and worked for B.A.C., Local 5, Harrisburg, PA.



There will be no public visitation.



A public memorial mass will be announced at a later date with Father David A. Perry, Jr. as celebrant.



Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.

