Thomas K. "Tommy" Scott Jr., 56, of DuBois died Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born Oct. 16, 1962 in DuBois, he was the son of the late Thomas and Jean (Munro) Scott.
On Sept. 10, 2005, he married Mari Lynn (Martini) Scott, who survives along with two daughters, Elizabeth "Betsy" Spellen of DuBois and Jamie Beatty of Lexington, N.C.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Terry Felt officiating.
Burial will be in Beechwoods Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from May 23 to May 25, 2019
