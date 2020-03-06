Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Arthurs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas L. Arthurs


1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Thomas L. Arthurs Obituary
Thomas L. Arthurs, 80, of DuBois died Friday, March 6, 2020 at West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh. Born Dec. 31, 1939, in Ridgway, he was the son of the late Charles and Artie (Kroh) Arthurs.

He's survived by his children, Matthew Arthurs of Stewart, Fla., Joseph Arthurs and his wife, Patricia of Ridgway, Melody Regec of DuBois, Christy Powell of DuBois, Tina Stine and her husband, Tim of Houtzdale, Butch Arthurs and his wife, Kim of Osceola Mills and Ron Arthurs and his wife, Jean of Williamson, N.Y.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.

A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with Msgr. Richard Siefer officiating.

Burial will be in Temple Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 6 to Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -