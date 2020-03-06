|
Thomas L. Arthurs, 80, of DuBois died Friday, March 6, 2020 at West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh. Born Dec. 31, 1939, in Ridgway, he was the son of the late Charles and Artie (Kroh) Arthurs.
He's survived by his children, Matthew Arthurs of Stewart, Fla., Joseph Arthurs and his wife, Patricia of Ridgway, Melody Regec of DuBois, Christy Powell of DuBois, Tina Stine and her husband, Tim of Houtzdale, Butch Arthurs and his wife, Kim of Osceola Mills and Ron Arthurs and his wife, Jean of Williamson, N.Y.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.
A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with Msgr. Richard Siefer officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 6 to Mar. 10, 2020