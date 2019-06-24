|
|
|
Thomas L. Bryan, 75, of Frenchville died Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the UPMC Altoona Hospital.
Born Aug. 8, 1943 in West Decatur, he was the son of the late Lester and Eleanor Jane (Smeal) Bryan.
He married Kathy L. (Mitchell) Bryan on Aug. 3, 1995 in West Decatur, and she survives along with four daughters, Kimberly Liegey and her husband, David of Frenchville, Jennifer Stover and her companion, Brian Gallaher of Glen Hope, Dayna Ferguson and her husband, Bryce of Morrisdale and Michelle Hallstrom and her husband, Laun of DuBois and two sons, Michael Bryan and his wife, Sue of Hartland, V.T., and James Stover and his wife, Nicole of Woodland.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the West Side United Methodist Church in Clearfield with the Rev. Dr. Joleen Willis officiating.
Heath Funeral Home & Cremations Services LLC in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from June 24 to June 29, 2019
