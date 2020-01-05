Home

Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home
228 North Centre Street
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-4710
Thomas L. Lawhead


1937 - 2020
Thomas L. Lawhead Obituary
Thomas L. Lawhead, 82, of Windy Hill Village P.S.L., and formerly of (South) Philipsburg, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born Sept. 16, 1937 in Hyde, he was a son of the late Thomas F. and Jennifer (Stiver) Lawhead.

He'll be deeply missed by two daughters, Tina Butterworth and her husband, Brian of Philipsburg and Lisa Brooks and her husband, William of Osceola Mills.

Friends will be received from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg.

Military honors will be provided by the Moshannon Valley Independent Honor Guard at 4:15 p.m.

Following the visitation, there will be a light luncheon in the Community Room of Windy Hill Village, south building.

Mr. Lawhead will be laid to rest next to his wife at Crown Crest Memorial Park in Hyde.
Published in Gant Daily from Jan. 5 to Jan. 8, 2020
