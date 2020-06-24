Thomas "Tommy" Rancik, age 91 of Grampian, PA passed away on May 15, 2020.



He was the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Ritz) Rancik of Grampian, PA.



As soon as he became of age, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and trained with General Patton's 2nd. Armor Division ("Hell on Wheels") as a tank driver and rose to the rank of Plt. Sgt. While he was just 17 years old. He transferred to the 8th. Army Headquarters. Intelligence Co. (G2) and was deployed with the occupation forces stationed in Tokyo, Japan. While serving there, Tom saw history being made when he met a French Naval officer in his company who was the secretary to Sir William Webb, a Senior Judge for the Tokyo War Crimes Trials. This enabled him to witness the trials while in Japan.



Interment will be at the Friends Cemetery in Grampian attended by members of the immediate family on June 26, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Friends and family will be received at a memorial service at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Grampian at 11:00 am on June 27, 2020: with Pastor Howard Lindsey officiating.

