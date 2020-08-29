Thomas Woodson Smeal Sr., 81, of Clearfield died on Friday, August 28, 2020 at his home in Clearfield.



He was born on June 20, 1939 in Woodland, a son of William H. and Sue J. (Maines) Smeal.



He was an automotive mechanic at Houtz Motors of Clearfield and later Spinelli Ford of Curwensville until his retirement.



He was a lifetime member and Past Trustee of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 812.



He enjoyed fishing, camping and most of all visiting with his grandkids. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates fan, where he spent many hours yelling at the television. He enjoyed Gardening and he could fix pretty much anything earning him the nickname "Macgyver".



On March 24, 1961 in Grampian he married Linda (Summers) Smeal who survives. Surviving are the following children; Polly (Ronald) Neeper, Thomas Smeal Jr, Richard Smeal, and Laura Bender all of Clearfield. Also surviving are twelve grandchildren; Martin Neeper, Trevor Hainsey, Justin Hainsey, Alicia Neeper, Benjamin Hainsey, Jr., Paige Strong, Seth Hainsey, Aaron Smeal, Tierra, Tyler, Derrick and Kody Bender, and fifteen great grandchildren; Ava, Emily, Sydney, Allison, Nicholas, Aria, Elijah, Logan, Cassandra, Vivia, Colten, Cooper, Noah, Aurora, and Rayleigh. Along with two brothers and four sisters; William (Mary) Smeal of Clearfield, Robert (Ann) Smeal of Croft, Shirley Lippert of Lockport, NY, Donna Bell of Lecontes Mills, Marion Graham of Egypt, and Mary Graham of Woodland.



Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, a great grandson Luca Strong and three sisters, Elizabeth Cole, Catherine "Kate" Miller and Esther Ireland.



At his request there will be no services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store