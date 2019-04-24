Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomazine Boyce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomazine Nora Boyce


1925 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Thomazine Nora Boyce Obituary
Thomazine Nora Boyce, 93, of Clearfield died Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the Mountain Laurel Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

Mrs. Boyce was born June 27, 1925 in Clearfield, the daughter of Guy and Olive (Beers) Fenton.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield with Father Bill Ellis officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. Saturday until the time of services at the funeral home.
Published in Gant Daily from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.