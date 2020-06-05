Thyessen Glenn Faulkner, loving father, grandfather, husband and brother, age 51 of Wallaceton, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at his residence.



Born June 15, 1968 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Robert Leroy, Sr. and Julia Rebecca (Knepp) Faulkner.



He spent 18 years with wife Roxann (Wise) Faulkner who survives at their home.



Also surviving are his children, Brittany Marynn Faulkner, Clearfield; Corey Alexander Faulkner and wife Brielle, Clearfield; his step-children, Harlie Dawn Wise, Syracuse, NY; Casie Rae Bowles, Syracuse, NY; Nathan Patrick Sabol, Clearfield; his granddaughters, Eva Lynn, Zoe Renee, Blake Charlotte; his siblings, Bob Faulkner, South Philipsburg; David "Buck" Faulkner and wife Tracy, Sharon; Becky Maines, Philipsburg; Erma Maines and husband Raymond, Madera; Armenta Conklin and companion Sonny Stiner, Morrisdale; Billy Jo Conklin and husband Arnold, West Decatur; numerous nieces and nephews.



Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Myrna Steiner and brothers, Thomas, Sr. and Kenneth "Red" Faulkner.



He was an avid motorcyclist and loved doing fund raisers for children and veterans. He was loved by many and feared by some.



There will be no public visitation.



A public memorial service will be held at the Faulkner Homestead, Wallaceton on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 2:00 PM.



He will be laid to rest in Stoneville Cemetery, Clearfield.



Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale is in charge of the arrangements.

