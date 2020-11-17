Timothy Bumbarger, 78, of DuBois PA and formerly of Morrisdale, PA died on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at his home.



Born on April 21, 1942 in Philipsburg, PA he was the son of the late William and Ruth (Hubler) Bumbarger. He married Betty L. (Maines) Bumbarger on February 14, 1985 in Kylertown, PA: she survives at home.



A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the DuBois Church of God, 325 W. Washington Ave., DuBois, PA: with Rev Charles Myers officiating.

