1/
Timothy Bumbarger
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy Bumbarger, 78, of DuBois PA and formerly of Morrisdale, PA died on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at his home.

Born on April 21, 1942 in Philipsburg, PA he was the son of the late William and Ruth (Hubler) Bumbarger. He married Betty L. (Maines) Bumbarger on February 14, 1985 in Kylertown, PA: she survives at home.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the DuBois Church of God, 325 W. Washington Ave., DuBois, PA: with Rev Charles Myers officiating.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heath Funeral Home
701 Lingle St
Osceola Mills, PA 16666
(814) 339-6543
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved