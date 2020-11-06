Timothy L. "Tim" Gallaher, 55, of Fountain, Fla., passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.



Mr. Gallaher was born Sept. 20, 1965 in Clearfield, the son of George E. and Ethel (Maines) Gallaher of Clearfield.



He's survived by his parents and wife, Gwen Myers and four daughters, Samantha Colon of Manheim, Fla., Melissa Gallaher and Rachel Gallaher, both of Panama City, Fla., and Regina Gallaher of Fountain, Fla.,



Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Monday at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield with Pastor Kenneth Leonard officiating. Burial will be in Bradford Cemetery.



Friends will be received from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.



