Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Timothy L. Kirkpatrick


1954 - 2019
Timothy L. Kirkpatrick Obituary
Timothy L. Kirkpatrick, 64, of Reynoldsville died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.

Born Oct. 19, 1954 in Kittanning, he was the son of the late John DuBois Kirkpatrick and Betty L. (Fisher) Kirkpatrick.

On July 31, 1976, he married Theresa "Teri" Wright, who survives along with a daughter, Sara R. Rhodes and her husband, John of DuBois and a son, John Z. Kirkpatrick and his fiancée, Brittany of DuBois.

Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Corben Russell officiating.
