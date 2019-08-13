|
Timothy L. Kirkpatrick, 64, of Reynoldsville died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
Born Oct. 19, 1954 in Kittanning, he was the son of the late John DuBois Kirkpatrick and Betty L. (Fisher) Kirkpatrick.
On July 31, 1976, he married Theresa "Teri" Wright, who survives along with a daughter, Sara R. Rhodes and her husband, John of DuBois and a son, John Z. Kirkpatrick and his fiancée, Brittany of DuBois.
Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Corben Russell officiating.
Published in Gant Daily from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2019