Timothy M. Maines Sr., 58, of Osceola Mills died Monday, May 6, 2019 at UPMC Altoona.
Born Feb. 6, 1961 in Philipsburg, he was a son of the late Mitchell Maines and Vida (Bumbarger) Maines Kennedy.
On July 6, 1991 in Osceola Mills, he married Christine (Evans) Maines, who survives of Altoona along with children, Ariel Maines, Timothy M. Maines Jr. and Shantell Maines.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 14 at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home Inc.
