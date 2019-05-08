Home

Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home
228 North Centre Street
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-4710
Timothy M. Maines Sr.


1961 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Timothy M. Maines Sr. Obituary
Timothy M. Maines Sr., 58, of Osceola Mills died Monday, May 6, 2019 at UPMC Altoona.

Born Feb. 6, 1961 in Philipsburg, he was a son of the late Mitchell Maines and Vida (Bumbarger) Maines Kennedy.

On July 6, 1991 in Osceola Mills, he married Christine (Evans) Maines, who survives of Altoona along with children, Ariel Maines, Timothy M. Maines Jr. and Shantell Maines.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 14 at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home Inc.
Published in Gant Daily from May 8 to May 14, 2019
