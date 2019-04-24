Resources More Obituaries for Timothy Kellerman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Timothy V. Kellerman

1948 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Timothy V. Kellerman, 70, of Philipsburg died Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.



He was born Nov. 27, 1948 in Bellefonte, a son of the late Robert H. and Irene E. (Dann) Kellerman.



He was married Aug. 19, 2001 in Philipsburg to the former Shirley J. Cerifko, who survives along with one son, Jeffrey T. Kellerman of Boalsburg.



A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 24 at the St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, Hawk Run, with Fr. Peter Benyo officiating and assisted by Deacon Emil Gulick.



Friends were received from 3 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg, and from 10 a.m. Wednesday until it's time to depart for the church.



There was also a Panachida Service at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.



There was also a Panachida Service at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Orthodox Cemetery, Hawk Run. Published in Gant Daily from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019