Tina Marie Bergum, 57, of West Decatur went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at her residence.
Born April 2, 1962 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of Barbara (McTavish) Dixon of Wallaceton and the late Thomas A. Dixon.
On Oct. 4, 1980, she married Patrick Bergum, who preceded her in death Sept. 7, 2016.
Also surviving are her children, Brandy Bergum and her companion, Gary Dennis and Kara Bergum, all of West Decatur; her grandchildren, Aiden, Emma and Avery Dennis; her siblings, Thomas Dixon and his wife, Brenda of West Decatur and Tyson Dixon and his wife, Kimberly of Lock Haven; numerous nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Tom Adamson of Clearfield.
Along with her father and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Teresa Graham.
She was a 1980 graduate of the Philipsburg Area High School, Philipsburg. She owned and operated TMB Rentals and TMB Contracting Supply LLC, Clearfield.
She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and traveling. She also took pride in hosting her swimming parties and was very generous with people in need.
Family and friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, and again from 10 a.m. Wednesday until the time of service at 11 a.m. in the chapel with Lay Minister Wm. Brian McTavish officiating.
Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Clearfield.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to, Bigler YMCA (Bigler Civic Center), P.O. Box 417, Bigler, PA 16825.
I'd like the memory of me to be a
Happy one
I'd like to leave an afterglow of
Smiles when day is done.
I'd like to leave an echo whispering
Softly down the ways.
Of happy times and laughing times
And bright and sunny days.
I'd like the tears of those who
Grieve to dry before the sun,
Of happy memories that I leave
When life is done.
