Todd M. Horn, age 48 of Fogelsville, PA died Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in Allentown, PA.



Born on January 8, 1972 in DuBois, PA he was the son of Allison "Sonny" Horn and Mary Lou (Paolinellie) Horn. His father survives and lives in Rockton, PA, his mother preceded him in death.



Todd is survived by his daughter (Rachel Horn of Fogelsville, PA), 2 brothers; (Michael A. Horn & his wife Sherri of Rosenberg, TX and Mark J. Horn and his wife Tisha of Winter Garden, FL),



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 5 – 8 PM at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. Social distancing requirements will be followed.



A private funeral service will be held from the funeral home on Thursday with Pastor Terry Felt officiating.



