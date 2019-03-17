|
Todd Marshall, 60, of St. Marys died Saturday, March 16, 2019 at his home.
Born June 6, 1958 in DuBois, he was the son of the late Donald and Madeline (Meholick) Marshall.
Friends will be received from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Baronick Funeral Home and Crematorium Inc.
A funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Fr. Vasyl Banyk officiating.
Burial will be in Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2019
