Tori Marie Dunkel, 26, of Philipsburg died on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at her home.
Born April 15, 1992 in State College, she was the daughter of Lisa (Etters) Cook and Arec Cook of Osceola Mills.
In addition to her parents, she's survived by one daughter, Skylar Hoover of Philipsburg and one son, Cameron Mortimer of Philipsburg.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills with Pastor Beth Stutler officiating.
Friends will be received from 1p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
