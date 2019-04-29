|
Velma M. Finney, 87, of (Ashland) Osceola Mills died April 27, 2019 at her home.
Born July 5, 1931 in Osceola Mills, she was the daughter of the late George and Lillian (Warren) Wilks.
She is survived by two daughters, Sherry Shimmel of (Ashland) Osceola Mills and Shelley Hampton and her husband, Wally of Osceola Mills.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4 at the Ashland Wesleyan Church with the Rev. Howard Cilento, the Rev. Joe Rohrbacker and the Rev. Arlene Rohrbacker co-officiating. Burial will be at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Brisbin.
Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.
