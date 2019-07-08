|
Velma Virginia (Volk) Hanslovan, 88, of Morrisdale died July 4, 2019 after a short illness.
Born July 27, 1930 at her homestead in Hawk Run, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Volk and Agnes (Havran) Volk.
She had six children, all of whom survive, including James J. Hanslovan of Luthersburg; Gerald J. Hanslovan of Camp Hill; Ronald A. Hanslovan and Diane R. Rogers, both of DuBois; Valerie C. Cowder of Morrisdale; and Amy S. Maggi of State College.
Friends will be received from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 10 at the Strange & Weaver Funeral Service in Morrisdale.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11 at the St. Severin Roman Catholic Church, Drifting, with Father David A. Perry as celebrant.
Burial will follow at the St. Peter & Paul Roman Catholic Cemetery, Grassflat.
