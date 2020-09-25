Verda Lou "Beddie" Tarbay, age 83 of Philipsburg RD, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at her residence.



Born August 1, 1937, in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Charles "Bunt" and Violet Marie (Quick) Hilderbrand.



She married her beloved husband, Leonard Tarbay on April 12, 1958 in Winburne who preceded her in death in 1996.



She is survived by her three daughters Rene Tarbay, Michelle Tarbay and Annette Tarbay, all at home in Philipsburg; her brother, Jack Hilderbrand, Philipsburg; her sister, Saloma and her husband Ron Cartwright, Pardee.



Also surviving is her daughter Annette's fiancé, Dennis Eisenhauer, Winburne; her brother-in-law, Bill Walker, Hawk Run; and her sister-in-law, Millie (Tarbay) Harris, Troy.



Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by siblings and their spouses, Jerry Hilderbrand; George (Esther) Hilderbrand; Mary (Joe) Chutko; Dorothy (Bill) Slother all formerly of Philipsburg; Alice Walker, formerly of Hawk Run and sister-in-law, Iva Lou Hilderbrand, formerly of Philipsburg.



Verda was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, Philipsburg.



Including her husband and daughter's, she too enjoyed camping and bluegrass country music. She belonged to the Forest County Music Association and played autoharp and sang in their family band. She enjoyed playing at festivals, churches and charity events, etc. and had many special friends at the Shiloh United Methodist Church, Shiloh where she and her family band played at many of their events. She was a good hearted woman, kind and caring, that was loved and called mom and gram by many, and a loving and wonderful wife and mother. A woman of great faith, she was a blessing to many and will be missed and remembered always. "See you in the morning."



There will be no public visitation and funeral services will be private with Father John Gibbons officiating. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date. She will be laid to rest in Philipsburg Cemetery, Philipsburg.



Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.

