1/
Verda Lou "Beddie" Tarbay
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Verda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Verda Lou "Beddie" Tarbay, age 83 of Philipsburg RD, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at her residence.

Born August 1, 1937, in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Charles "Bunt" and Violet Marie (Quick) Hilderbrand.

She married her beloved husband, Leonard Tarbay on April 12, 1958 in Winburne who preceded her in death in 1996.

She is survived by her three daughters Rene Tarbay, Michelle Tarbay and Annette Tarbay, all at home in Philipsburg; her brother, Jack Hilderbrand, Philipsburg; her sister, Saloma and her husband Ron Cartwright, Pardee.

Also surviving is her daughter Annette's fiancé, Dennis Eisenhauer, Winburne; her brother-in-law, Bill Walker, Hawk Run; and her sister-in-law, Millie (Tarbay) Harris, Troy.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by siblings and their spouses, Jerry Hilderbrand; George (Esther) Hilderbrand; Mary (Joe) Chutko; Dorothy (Bill) Slother all formerly of Philipsburg; Alice Walker, formerly of Hawk Run and sister-in-law, Iva Lou Hilderbrand, formerly of Philipsburg.

Verda was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, Philipsburg.

Including her husband and daughter's, she too enjoyed camping and bluegrass country music. She belonged to the Forest County Music Association and played autoharp and sang in their family band. She enjoyed playing at festivals, churches and charity events, etc. and had many special friends at the Shiloh United Methodist Church, Shiloh where she and her family band played at many of their events. She was a good hearted woman, kind and caring, that was loved and called mom and gram by many, and a loving and wonderful wife and mother. A woman of great faith, she was a blessing to many and will be missed and remembered always. "See you in the morning."

There will be no public visitation and funeral services will be private with Father John Gibbons officiating. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date. She will be laid to rest in Philipsburg Cemetery, Philipsburg.

Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Strange & Weaver Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 24, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are will all of you. Mama will be greatly missed, we loved her so very much.
Paul and Ruth Zacherl
Friend
September 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family. Please accept our heartfelt condolences on the passing of your mom.
Judy & Charlie Hilderbrand and Family
Family
September 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family. Please accept our heartfelt condolences on the passing of your mom.
Judy & Charlie Hilderbrand and Family
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved