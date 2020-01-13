|
|
|
Verna Brenish, 95, of Philipsburg died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.
She was born Oct. 17, 1924 in Hawk Run, a daughter of the late John and Anna (Lefrovich) Brenish. She's survived by one daughter, Joyce of Punxsutawney.
A Panikhida will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg, with Fr. Peter Benyo, officiating.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the hour of services Wednesday.
Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Orthodox Cemetery, Hawk Run.
Published in Gant Daily from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020