1/
Vickie K. Harris
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vickie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vickie K. Harris, 67, of Osceola Mills, PA died on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College, PA.

Born on June 22, 1953 in Altoona, PA she was the daughter of Wanda (Bennett) Lovell Notestine and the late Wilson Lovell. She married John Harris, Jr. on July 29, 2001 at the Nativity of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church in Madera, PA, he survives at home.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Nativity of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church in Madera, PA with Father David Lewis officiating.

Burial will be at the Nativity of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Cemetery in Osceola Mills, PA.

Visitation will be held on Friday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 701 Lingle Street, Osceola Mills, PA 16666. Panikhida will be held on Friday at 7:30 at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Heath Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Nativity of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heath Funeral Home
701 Lingle St
Osceola Mills, PA 16666
(814) 339-6543
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved