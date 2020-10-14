Vickie K. Harris, 67, of Osceola Mills, PA died on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College, PA.



Born on June 22, 1953 in Altoona, PA she was the daughter of Wanda (Bennett) Lovell Notestine and the late Wilson Lovell. She married John Harris, Jr. on July 29, 2001 at the Nativity of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church in Madera, PA, he survives at home.



A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Nativity of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church in Madera, PA with Father David Lewis officiating.



Burial will be at the Nativity of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Cemetery in Osceola Mills, PA.



Visitation will be held on Friday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 701 Lingle Street, Osceola Mills, PA 16666. Panikhida will be held on Friday at 7:30 at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store