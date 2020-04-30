Home

Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Live Streamed at www.facebook.com/stcatherineofsienaromancatholicchurch
Victor E. "Gene" Samanka


1951 - 2020
Victor E. "Gene" Samanka Obituary
Victor E. "Gene" Samanka, age 69 of DuBois, PA died Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA due to complications from lymphoma and a stroke.

Born on March 25, 1951 in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late Victor Eugene and Josephine (Anasti) Samanka.

A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant. It will be live streamed on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM and can be viewed by going to www.facebook.com/stcatherineofsienaromancatholicchurch.

Entombment will take place at St. Marys Catholic Cemetery, St. Marys, PA.
Published in Gant Daily from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020
