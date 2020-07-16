1/
Vincent D. "Perry" Walp
1927 - 2020
Vincent D. "Perry" Walp, age 92 of DuBois, PA died Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Christ The King Manor.

Born on July 16, 1927 in Lehighton, PA, he was the son of the late Perry and Esther (Sebring) Walp.

There will be a private family visitation and a private celebration of life service from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with Pastor Robert Newell officiating. Full military honors will be accorded by the DuBois Area Honor Guard.

Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.

Published in Gant Daily from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
