|
|
Violet C. Maines, 92, of Clearfield passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at Mountain Laurel Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center while surrounded by her loving family.
Born Jan. 27, 1928 in Shiloh, she was a daughter of the late Arnold Orr Timblin and Rose (Bennett) Timblin.
She worked for Helpmates for 12 years and Mountain Laurel Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center for 12 years. Additionally, she was a member of the Clearfield Alliance Church and a past member of the Third Ward Hose Company Ladies Auxiliary.
Mrs. Maines enjoyed her volunteer work at the Clearfield County Area on Aging Inc. (CCAAA Inc.) a few times a week. She volunteered up until this year.
She's survived by four children, Carol Fournia and her husband, Peter of Rochester, N.Y., Fred Maines and his wife, Patricia of Clearfield, Braden Maines of Lebanon, Pa., and Blaine Maines and his wife, Jean of Clearfield.
She's survived by nine grandchildren, Veronica Peterson, Elizabeth Kuminsky, Katherine Kremer-Eismann, Jayson Allen Maines, Nicholas Patrick Maines, Joshua Maines, Bradley Maines, Melissa Maines-Sopic and Catherine Maines.
She's also survived by 12 great-grandchildren, Sherrie Peterson, Travis Peterson, Cameron Kremer, Chloe Kremer, Max Eismann, Jake Eismann, Ian Kuminsky, Ana Kusminsky, Sadie Maines, Ella Sopic, Benson Sopic and Ryder.
She was the last member of her generation.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frederick Maines, to whom she was married May 19, 1945 and who died Dec. 12, 1961; two brothers, Robert Timblin and Arnold Timblin; and one sister, Anna Belle Maines.
Per Mrs. Maines' wishes, services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice. Online contributions and condolences may be made at www.bennettandhouser.com
Arrangements are under the care of the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc.
Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10, 2020