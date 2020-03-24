|
|
|
Virginia "Gina" or "Ginny" D (Challingsworth) Crawford, 89 of Glencoe, Alabama, formerly Penfield, PA passed away peacefully at home with her family on Friday, March 20, 2020 after a lengthy illness.
She was born on June 22, 1930 in Mill Run, Clearfield County, PA to the late Lois E Challingsworth.
Due to current circumstances, a private, family visitation will be held at the Baronick Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020