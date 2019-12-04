Home

Virginia L. "Ginny" Bogart


1946 - 2019
Virginia L. "Ginny" Bogart Obituary
Virginia L. "Ginny" Bogart, 73, of Grampian died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 at Penn Highlands Hospital, DuBois.

Born July 30, 1946 in Curwensville, she was the daughter of William H. and Ural Alfaretta (Middleton) O'Dell.

Surviving are her husband, George Bogart, to whom she was wed Aug. 15, 1987, and a son, David Williamson of DuBois.

There will be no public visitation or services.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019
