Virginia L. "Sis" Jordan, 76, of Clearfield died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at Mount Nittany Medical Center.
She was born March 21, 1943 in Clearfield, the daughter of the late Leslie "Muckle" Stevens and Josephine (Stone) Stevens.
She's survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Terry "Butch" Jordan of Clearfield, and a daughter, Teri Jo Suhoney and her husband, Jamie of Industry, Pa.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. with Pastor W. Lee Casher officiating. Burial will be in Bradford Cemetery.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. An additional hour of viewing will be held from 10 a.m. Thursday until the hour of services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc.
