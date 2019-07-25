Home

Virginia L. Millward


1950 - 2019
Virginia L. Millward Obituary
Virginia L. Millward, 69, of LeContes Mills died Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at her home. Born April 6, 1950 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late David and Charlotte Harriet (Miles) Millward.

She married Janet (Martell) Cole, who survives, along with two daughters, Bobbie Jo Cole of Grassflat and Tammy Cole of Drifting.

A memorial service will be held Sunday at the Congress Hill United Methodist Church in LeContes Mills with Pastor Robert Henry officiating.

Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from July 25 to July 28, 2019
