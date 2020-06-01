Virginia M. Wolfgang
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia M. Wolfgang, age 91 of DuBois, PA died Friday, May 29, 2020 at the DuBois Village.

Born on January 28, 1929 in Kramer, PA, she was the daughter of the late Clair and Bertha (Bishop) Fyke.

On August 6, 1946 she married John L. Wolfgang. He preceded her in death on December 4, 2004.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. from the Treasure Lake Church

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. from Treasure Lake Church with Pastor David Ginn and Pastor Dick Whitaker co- officiating.

Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved