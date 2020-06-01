Virginia M. Wolfgang, age 91 of DuBois, PA died Friday, May 29, 2020 at the DuBois Village.



Born on January 28, 1929 in Kramer, PA, she was the daughter of the late Clair and Bertha (Bishop) Fyke.



On August 6, 1946 she married John L. Wolfgang. He preceded her in death on December 4, 2004.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. from the Treasure Lake Church



A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. from Treasure Lake Church with Pastor David Ginn and Pastor Dick Whitaker co- officiating.



Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.



