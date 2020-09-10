Vivian Marshall of Brisbin passed away peacefully on September 6, 2020 at her daughter's home in Florida.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Theodore; daughter, Renetta; sister, Marie; brothers William, Preston, and Leroy and a great niece Darlene Banks.
She is survived by her daughter Cheryl Shimmel and husband Richard, grandchildren Kodi Bell, Adrianna Rivera and Christian Rivera; nieces Joyce Woods and husband Darrell; Donna Leiphart and husband Jack; nephew Preston McGraw and wife Kathy; great nieces Elaine Rinker and husband Bob, Heather Kovac and husband Mike and great nephew Preston Ray; several great-great nieces and nephews.
She and her husband were members of the Houtzdale United Methodist Church. She was a caregiver by profession.
She loved to travel and her travels with her daughter took her to England, Ireland, Amsterdam, Mexico, the Bahamas, the Caribbean, and 30 states. She enjoyed singing hymns and spending time with her family.
She was a very kind and compassionate individual, always giving of herself. She touched many lives with her positive high spirit to motivate others. She will be sadly missed.
Friends and family will be received at the Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home Inc., Houtzdale Friday September 11, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Rev. Robert Ford will preside over a funeral service at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
She will be laid to rest beside her husband in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Brisbin.
Please follow all COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines. Masks are required.
Anyone wishing to share memories may do so at www.birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com.