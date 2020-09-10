1/1
Vivian Marshall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vivian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vivian Marshall of Brisbin passed away peacefully on September 6, 2020 at her daughter's home in Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Theodore; daughter, Renetta; sister, Marie; brothers William, Preston, and Leroy and a great niece Darlene Banks.

She is survived by her daughter Cheryl Shimmel and husband Richard, grandchildren Kodi Bell, Adrianna Rivera and Christian Rivera; nieces Joyce Woods and husband Darrell; Donna Leiphart and husband Jack; nephew Preston McGraw and wife Kathy; great nieces Elaine Rinker and husband Bob, Heather Kovac and husband Mike and great nephew Preston Ray; several great-great nieces and nephews.

She and her husband were members of the Houtzdale United Methodist Church. She was a caregiver by profession.

She loved to travel and her travels with her daughter took her to England, Ireland, Amsterdam, Mexico, the Bahamas, the Caribbean, and 30 states. She enjoyed singing hymns and spending time with her family.

She was a very kind and compassionate individual, always giving of herself. She touched many lives with her positive high spirit to motivate others. She will be sadly missed.

Friends and family will be received at the Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home Inc., Houtzdale Friday September 11, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Rev. Robert Ford will preside over a funeral service at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

She will be laid to rest beside her husband in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Brisbin.

Please follow all COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines. Masks are required.

Anyone wishing to share memories may do so at www.birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Calling hours
06:00 - 07:30 PM
Birger A Freeberg Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Funeral service
07:30 PM
Birger A Freeberg Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Birger A Freeberg Funeral Home Inc
200 David St
Houtzdale, PA 16651
(814) 378-8661
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Birger A Freeberg Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved