Vivian Weible


1945 - 2020
Vivian Weible Obituary
Vivian Weible, 74, of DuBois died Monday, March 2, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Born May 9, 1945 in DuBois, she was the daughter of the late James Wahl and Maxine (Stover) Guthrie.

She's survived by her children, Kristine Harris of Ashley, Ind., Kevin Frantz of Brookville and Kelly Simbeck and her husband, Joseph of DuBois.

There will be no public visitation. A funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 3 to Mar. 6, 2020
