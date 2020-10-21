1/1
W. Earle "Skip" Ramsey
1927 - 2020
W. Earle 'Skip' Ramsey, 92, of Grampian entered his heavenly home on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born on December 29, 1927 in Punxsutawney, a son of the late Jasper V. and Blancheella M. (Kemery) Ramsey.

Skip had been employed as a machinist and tool and die maker for most all of his life, retiring from Berg Electric as a plant engineer. He enjoyed trips out west hunting for elk, fishing, and was an avid golfer. He also enjoyed family functions and was regularly found tinkering in his shop.

He was a member of First Baptist Church, Curwensville and also a member of the Curwensville VFW.

Skip served with the U. S. Army for 18 months, being stationed in the Panama for most of his service as a radio tower operator.

He is survived by his wife, Karen L. (Dixon) Ramsey whom he wed on October 10, 1998; three children, Randy L. Ramsey and wife Joanna of Havelock, NC, Howard Michael 'Mick' Ramsey and fiancé Colleen of Grampian, and Darla J. Smay and husband Gary of Clearfield; four step children, Crystal L. Narby and husband Greg of DuBois, Justin J. Brock of Grampian, Jennifer R. Anderson and husband Andrew of Grampian, and James A. Brock II and wife Danielle of Grampian; several grandchildren including his caregiver Sasha Sayers; several great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews and other family members.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Violet Jean (Mahlon) Ramsey on June 8, 1993; and ten siblings. Skip was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Make A Wish Foundation by visiting wish.org or mailing to 1702 E. Highland Avenue, Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016; or to Toys for Tots by visiting toysfortots.org or mailing to Toys for Tots, Gift Processing Administrator, 18251 Quantico Gateway Dr., Triangle, VA 22172.

Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Curwensville is in charge of arrangements.

To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 21 to Oct. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
815 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
(814) 236-1281
