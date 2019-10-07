|
Walter Blair Haight Jr., 72, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at Penn Highlands Dubois after a long illness.
Born Dec. 21, 1946 in Clymer, Indiana County, he was the son of Walter Sr. and Edith (White) Haight.
He was preceded in death by his infant sister, Sharon; brother, Ralph in 2009; Ralph's wife, the former Debra Dunlap, in 2017; mother-in-law, Dorothy Kabel in 2018; and brother-in-law, Donald Dunlap on Aug. 3.
He's survived by his wife of 30 years, the former Darlene Dunlap Litz, to whom he was married March 25 1989.
They shared a love of classic rock 'n' roll - particularly the Beatles - puns and odd humor, word games and Steelers and Penn State football.
He's survived by his sons, Robert, Martin and his wife, Jessica and Michael and his fiancée, Linsey and their mother, the former Linda Rowles, as well as Aaron, Adrian and Austin Litz, all of whom he raised as his own.
He also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren, Thristan, Lila and Luke Haight, Steven Allen, Ashlynn Speigle, Ryan McGowan and Everly and Xavier Aughinbaugh.
With a Penn State degree in food science, Mr. Haight worked for many years as a manager at Clearfield Cheese and other manufacturers, including NAF and Glen Gery brickyards and Marathon Equipment Co.
He had also been employed at Fred Diehl Motors, Johnson Motors and Automart.
After his family, his second love was sports. He was an accomplished athlete and excelled as a pitcher for teams like Jim's Sports Center and Clearfield True Value in the Clearfield Fast-Pitch softball League.
He was picked up to pitch for multiple state police teams, and helped lead them and others to championships. He was proud to have played with his sons, Bobby and Marty, on the True Value team; he was able to play as an ace pitcher well into his 40's during the 1990's.
Mr. Haight was a member of the Mt. Joy United Methodist Church and a former member of the Kerr United Methodist Church.
The family suggests that memorials or donations be made to either church or to the or .
Also, left behind are his two Shih-Chi dogs, Omar and Button, which are still waiting on his bed and watching out the window for his return. They were his constant companions for the last five years and gave him many hours of joy.
Mr. Haight was a man with a loving heart and generous spirit. He also had a wonderful sense of humor and great intelligence.
He was loved by many, including his children's friends, many of whom he mentored and helped over the years by imparting to them his wisdom and experience with love and humor.
Mr. Haight valued his family above all else, taking great pride in the accomplishments of all his children and grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
As per his wishes, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date and if it's possible at the Clearfield softball field.
