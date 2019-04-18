Resources More Obituaries for Walter Haversack Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Walter C. "Tilt" Haversack

1932 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Walter C. "Tilt" Haversack, 86, of Hyde died April 17, 2019 at the DuBois Nursing Home.



He was born Dec. 25, 1932 in Clearfield the son of the late Gordon and Sophia (Haversack) Wisor.



He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Patricia Haversack and six children, Cynthia L. Milligan of Clearfield, Andrew S. "Mike" Haversack and his wife, Barb of Glen Richey, Theresa A. Welch and her husband, Joe of Hyde, Dorothy M. Dunlap and her husband, Clyde of Philipsburg, Wanda M. Johnston and her husband, Jack of Clearfield and Timothy J. Haversack of Pittsburg.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. with Father Brandon Kleckner officiating. Burial will be in Crown Crest Memorial Park.



Full military honors will be accorded by members of the Richard L. Beers Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7043 of Coalport.



The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. An additional hour of viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday. Published in Gant Daily from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries